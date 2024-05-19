Aaron Civale, Rays hitters falter in loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO — Manager Kevin Cash was saying before Sunday’s game that starter Aaron Civale felt he “was in a little bit of a rut” based on the results, but the Rays still felt he was throwing the ball well.

That rut got deeper Sunday as Civale made his seventh straight winless start in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Civale didn’t get much help, as his Rays mates managed only one hit through seven innings off Alek Manoah, the 2022 All-Star trying to re-establish himself after a rough 2023, then got three — and their two runs — in the ninth off Jays reliever Zach Pop.

The loss ended the Rays’ four-game win streak, and at least temporarily stalled the momentum from a run of winning 11 of 15 games and dropped their record to 25-23. They did go 5-2 on the week-long trip to Boston and Toronto.

Civale gave up a solo homer to Daniel Vogelbach in the second inning, then two (one earned) in the fourth on doubles by Vogelbach and George Springer and a grounder by Isiah Kiner-Falefa that third baseman Isaac Paredes misplayed.

He put the first two on in the sixth via a single and a walk, and was charged with those two runs when reliever Manuel Rodriguez allowed a two-run double to Alejandro Kirk.

Acquired from Cleveland at last year’s trade deadline, Civale went 2-3, 5.36 in 10 starts. The Rays felt he pitched better than his results showed.

There looked to be some validity to that when he got off to a good start this season, going 2-1, 2.74 in his first four outings.

But in six since then he is 0-3, 8.48, and the 5 1/3 innings he worked Sunday was his longest outing in that stretch.

The Rays’ only hit off Manoah was a single by catcher Ben Rortvedt leading off the third.

Their best chance to mount a rally against him seemed to be the sixth as Manoah’s pitch count climbed above 80 and leadoff man Yandy Diaz worked a walk. But Josh Lowe and Randy Arozarena flied out, and Jonathan Aranda was called out on strikes.

Their rally in the ninth started when Aranda beat out an infield chopper, and the call survived a replay challenge. Paredes followed with a homer to left, and Richie Palacios singled. The Jays summoned closer Jordan Romano and he struck out Jonny DeLuca to end it.

The Rays headed home after the game, and on Monday open a nine-game, 11-day homestand that features another matchup with the Red Sox and visits by the Royals and A’s.

This story will be updated.

