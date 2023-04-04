The Titans have one of their restricted free agents back in the fold.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Tuesday shows that offensive lineman Aaron Brewer has signed his tender. Brewer was tendered at the second-round level, so he is now set to make a base salary of $4.304 million for the 2023 season.

Brewer started 15 games at left guard for the Titans last season and he made two other starts at center. He started six of the 24 games that he started for the Titans during his first two NFL seasons.

The Titans also tendered defensive tackle Teair Tart at the second-round level. He has not signed his tender yet.

Aaron Brewer signs restricted free agent tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk