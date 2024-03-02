Aaron Bradshaw begins March with bounce-back performance for Kentucky basketball

LEXINGTON — Early on, everything came easy for Aaron Bradshaw.

Three points and a block in 12 minutes off the bench in his first appearance for Kentucky this season. A memorable outing versus Penn — in Philadelphia, just outside his hometown of Camden, New Jersey — came next. Then 12 points and two blocks in a neutral-site win over North Carolina in Atlanta.

In his first nine games in 2023-24, the five-star freshman scored 10 or more points five times. But as the Wildcats entered the meat of SEC play, his minutes diminished, coinciding with a dip in on-court production.

Bradshaw put forth a bounce-back effort Saturday versus Arkansas — and No. 15 Kentucky needed everything he could muster. The 7-foot-1, 226-pound Bradshaw had 15 points and five rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench as the Wildcats fended off the Razorbacks, 111-102, at Rupp Arena.

Bradshaw was flawless from the field, making all four of his attempts (including one 3-pointer.) And he posted a plus-minus rating of plus-10.

Bradshaw played so well in the first half — 12 points and three rebounds in just six minutes as a reserve — he was part of the Wildcats’ (21-8, 11-5 SEC) starting five to begin the second.

As well as Bradshaw played Saturday, he still had to split second-half minutes with Kentucky’s two other 7-footers, Zvonimir Ivišić and Ugonna Onyenso. Bradshaw played five minutes after the break, two more than Onyenso (three) but far less than Ivišić’s 12.

Bradshaw was one of a whopping seven Wildcats to finish with a double-figure point total, led by senior guard Antonio Reeves’ 22. D.J. Wagner had 19, Rob Dillingham finished with 15 and Ivišić added 12 while Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard each contributed 10 points.

The Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11) lost despite going 21 for 21 at the free-throw line in the second half. Guard Khalif Battle poured in a game-high 34 points in the nine-point defeat.

Kentucky remains at Rupp for its next game, which will serve as both its home finale and senior night Wednesday when Vanderbilt comes to town.

It also will be the second contest of the teams’ home-and-away series this season. The Wildcats walloped the Commodores, 109-77, last month in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wednesday’s matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m.

SEC Network will handle the national television broadcast.

This story will be updated.

