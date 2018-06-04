Aaron Boone upset with ESPN after schedule change puts Yankees in tough spot

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone may have worked at ESPN, but that won’t stop him from disagreeing with the network. Boone is at odds with his former employer after ESPN re-scheduled a future Yankees game at an inconvenient time, according to the New York Post.

What happened?

Due to a rainout in Baltimore, the Yankees are set to play a double-header against the Orioles on July 9. On July 8, the team was initially slated to play a day game in Toronto. ESPN moved the game in Toronto to a night game, meaning the Yankees would have to stay late in Toronto, travel to Baltimore in the early hours of the morning and then play two games against the Orioles the following day.

What has Boone’s reaction?

After being told the game was locked in, Boone told reporters ESPN should “unlock it.” He wasn’t smiling or joking when he said it. He was serious about moving the game.

Why would ESPN make the Yankees play that night?

Because the Yankees are popular and the network wants the team to be on Sunday Night Baseball. The network’s timing is not the best, though. Apparently, they moved the game against the Blue Jays after the double-header had already been announced. ESPN knew what the Yankees were in for the next day and still decided to make the move.

Now what?

Boone is hoping ESPN and MLB see things his way. If they don’t change the game back, he’s hoping the Players Association will get involved. Boone is concerned about the quality of play baseball fans would receive if his team had to play so many games in such a short period. More importantly, though, he’s worried about his players getting injured after playing three games so close together.

Aaron Boone is upset with his former employer. (AP Photo)

