Aaron Boone says Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor out of Yankees lineup Wednesday

Clint Frazier and Rougned Odor will miss Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers, Aaron Boone announced before the game.

Boone said during his Zoom call during reporters pregame that Frazier is "dealing with some neck things."

"I don't know if it's stiffness or what, but we're kinda looking into all that and what it could mean," Boone said. "He's been getting treatment and just going through some different testing and stuff."

This development could be something to keep an eye on considering it's Frazier's second consecutive game missed.

Ryan LaMarre will be out in right field for Frazier, while Aaron Judge mans the DH spot with Giancarlo Stanton on the IL.

Odor is out of the lineup Wednesday due to paternity leave, as he welcomed a new baby girl with his daughter late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Boone said that everyone is doing well and that Odor is expected to be back with the team on Thursday.