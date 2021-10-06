Aaron Boone after loss to Red Sox in Wild Card game:: 'guys are crushed' | Yankees Post Game
Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said his team was 'crushed', after their 6-2 loss to the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card game. Boone talked about Gerrit Cole surrendering a pair of home runs early leading to a quick hook. He credited Nate Eovaldi's strong performance, for keeping the Yankees offense quiet. Boone: 'teams have closed the gap on us...we have to get better'.