Aaron Boone after loss to Red Sox in Wild Card game:: 'guys are crushed' | Yankees Post Game

Gerrit Cole described himself as 'being sick to my stomach' after his poor outing in the AL Wild Card game, where he was pulled after just two innings. Cole, who had struggled in last two regular-season starts, would not use a previous bout with Covid-19 or a recent hamstring injury as an excuse for his sub-par performance. While just getting to the postseason was an accomplishment of sorts, Cole wasn't buying it. : 'There's nothing that makes it feel any better'.