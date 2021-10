SNY

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the atmosphere at Fenway Park for the team's AL Wild Card game vs the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night will be 'amazing....everything you could hope for in a winner-take-all game in the 2021 MLB playoffs, with two outstanding franchises and teams'. Boone says the team has always had an underlying confidence, even during tough stretches of the season. Boone: 'I think we'll walk out on that field, with that confidence, expecting to win tomorrow'.