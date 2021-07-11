Aaron Boone, Jameson Taillon react to 'painful' collapse in Sunday's loss to Astros

Aaron Boone blowing bubble in dugout vs. Astros

The Yankees took a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth in Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros.

By the end of the inning, the Yankees had suffered a six-run collapse, capped off by a three-run, walk-off home run by Jose Altuve.

"You couldn't have written down a more crazy script for a game to end today," Jameson Taillon, who started Sunday's game, said.



Despite the rough ending to a rocky first half of the season for New York, manager Aaron Boone said there's a lot to take away from how the Yankees have played as of late heading into the second half.

"Look, I think the positive takeaway is that we're playing well," Boone said of the Yankees, who had won five of six games before Sunday's collapse. "We need to make sure we understand that, there's a lot of good things happening.

"It doesn't take the sting away from today ... of course it's good to win series. ... But you also understand the opportunity in front of you today to finish off the sweep and finish off a great road trip.

"So that's gonna stick with you and that's painful, but we've also got to move on from it and understand that the stretch we're about to embark on is too important and too great an opportunity, and we have to build on things that we're doing well."

Now the Yankees will enter the All-Star break on a low note that otherwise could've been an extremely high one. But at least the Bombers have until Thursday to regroup before their matchup with the Boston Red Sox leads MLB action as the only game of the night.