Aaron Boone, Jameson Taillon react to 'painful' collapse in Sunday's loss to Astros

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coby Green
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aaron Boone blowing bubble in dugout vs. Astros
Aaron Boone blowing bubble in dugout vs. Astros

The Yankees took a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth in Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros.

By the end of the inning, the Yankees had suffered a six-run collapse, capped off by a three-run, walk-off home run by Jose Altuve.

"You couldn't have written down a more crazy script for a game to end today," Jameson Taillon, who started Sunday's game, said.

Despite the rough ending to a rocky first half of the season for New York, manager Aaron Boone said there's a lot to take away from how the Yankees have played as of late heading into the second half.

"Look, I think the positive takeaway is that we're playing well," Boone said of the Yankees, who had won five of six games before Sunday's collapse. "We need to make sure we understand that, there's a lot of good things happening.

"It doesn't take the sting away from today ... of course it's good to win series. ... But you also understand the opportunity in front of you today to finish off the sweep and finish off a great road trip.

"So that's gonna stick with you and that's painful, but we've also got to move on from it and understand that the stretch we're about to embark on is too important and too great an opportunity, and we have to build on things that we're doing well."

Now the Yankees will enter the All-Star break on a low note that otherwise could've been an extremely high one. But at least the Bombers have until Thursday to regroup before their matchup with the Boston Red Sox leads MLB action as the only game of the night.

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees vs Astros: Jameson Taillon says ‘you couldn’t script’ Jose Altuve’s walk-off home run | Yankees Post Game

    New York Yankees starter Jameson Taillon touches on what it was like to watch Jose Altuve hit a walk-off 3-run home run to cap off the Astros comeback in the bottom of the 9th. Taillon also talks about how huge it will be for the Yankees to come out of the All-Star break strong.

  • Yankees Takeaways from Sunday's 8-7 loss to Astros, including a six-run collapse in the ninth

    Jose Altuve hit the comeback dagger, three-run homer as the Yankees collapsed in the bottom of the ninth to fall 8-7 to the Astros

  • Altuve HR caps 6-run rally in 9th, Astros shock Yankees 8-7

    Thousands of fans left Minute Maid Park with replica No. 27 Jose Altuve jerseys from a giveaway on Sunday. The Houston Astros star didn't make it off the field with his. Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his shirt yanked off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Astros over the New York Yankees 8-7.

  • CG: NYY@HOU - 07/11/21

    Condensed Game: The Astros scored six runs in the 9th inning, capped off with a walk-off three-run homer by Jose Altuve against the Yankees

  • Yankees' Cole demands ball, completes 3-hit gem vs Astros

    Two days ago, when a nasty illness had Gerrit Cole hooked up to an IV, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hardly imagined he'd get an earful from his ace as he campaigned to get the final out Saturday night against the Houston Astros. Boone didn't even know if Cole would be able to make the start. Not only did he start — he finished, spinning a three-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Houston.

  • Giants observations: Casali, Gausman finish sweep of Nationals

    The Giants have reached the All-Star break, and can only hope to carry the same momentum coming out of it as they have going into it.

  • Pirates draft Louisville C Davis at No. 1, Leiter to Texas

    The Pittsburgh Pirates opened the amateur draft with a Louisville slugger. The Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis and the Rangers grabbed Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter with the first two picks of Sunday night's draft, the first held as part of All-Star weekend. “Fired up,” said Davis, wearing a Pirates hat and jersey moments after his on-stage introduction by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

  • MLB All-Star 2021: Brennen Davis supports Suns in NBA Finals Game 3

    Cubs prospect Brennen Davis was named the Futures Games MVP while wearing Phoenix Suns-inspired clears.

  • Will Salesforce Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?

    When Satya Nadella became Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) third CEO seven years ago, the tech giant was worth $300 billion. Microsoft will likely keep growing over the next decade, but it could struggle to repeat its near-sevenfold growth since 2014. Let's examine Salesforce's growth rates and see if it could join the trillion-dollar club and either match or even surpass Microsoft by 2030.

  • Under Armour's semi-annual sale includes savings of up to 50% off women's leggings, tops, bike shorts and more

    Save big on a new gym wardrobe that will take you into the fall, winter, spring and back to summer next year.

  • Recommend working at Walmart? Never, say Black managers in survey

    A survey of 56 senior Black executives at largest private employer in US found they would not urge people of color to join the retailer Walmart said: ‘Hiring, developing and retaining diverse talent is a top priority for Walmart.’ Photograph: Gene J Puskar/AP Some Black senior managers at US retail giant Walmart do not recommend working there, according to an internal survey from the company. The survey, as reported by Bloomberg, asked 56 Black senior directors, managers and supervisors about th

  • Red Sox No. 4 draft pick Marcelo Mayer grew up a Yankees fan

    Marcelo Mayer, drafted No. 4 overall by the Boston Red Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft, grew up rooting for the New York Yankees.

  • Five things Ohio State football must do in order to contend for a national championship in 2021

    Aside from talent, what are some things that must go right for Ohio State to contend for a national title this fall? We've got five things for you.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Howard Marks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Howard Marks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Marks’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Howard Marks. Born in New York, Howard Marks started […]

  • Kurt Busch holds off brother Kyle at Atlanta Motor Speedway

    Kurt Busch asked for a final favor from Atlanta Motor Speedway's old, battered track. Busch's wish came true on the track's farewell race. Busch passed brother Kyle with 24 laps left and won the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday to complete a sibling weekend Atlanta sweep.

  • Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, other sports cards sell for over $21.5 million in auction

    Rare 1933 Babe Ruth card leads the way, selling for $4.12 million as auction of Florida doctor's collection of over 1,000 items is completed.

  • What do CPAC attendees in Dallas think of Texas Governor Greg Abbott?

    Those at the three-day Conservative Political Action Conference had mixed reviews for Abbott. Here’s what they said.

  • Locastro's 1st Yankees HR

    Tim Locastro smashes an opposite-field home run to right field for his first as a Yankee, giving New York a 2-1 lead in the 4th

  • Could the Mets and Cubs potentially make a blockbuster deal? | Baseball Night in NY

    On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Hataoka nabs LPGA title in Ohio as rain washes out final round

    Japan's Nasa Hataoka claimed her fourth LPGA tour title on Sunday as rain washed out the final round of the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.