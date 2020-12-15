Aaron Boone hoping DJ LeMahieu negotiations end up making him 'a Yankee for a long time'

Aaron Boone/DJ LeMahieu

It goes without saying at this point that all of the Yankees’ offseason efforts at the moment involve re-signing DJ LeMahieu. And if you didn’t know that, manager Aaron Boone reiterated it once again during a media availability on Tuesday.

“I think it’s no secret he is probably our No. 1 priority to bring back this winter,” he said.

The latest report regarding those negotiations wasn’t good, though, as NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty noted the two sides being apart “$25 million” right now. LeMahieu wants five years and $100 million. The Yankees offered four years at $75 million total.

Because of this, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was hearing LeMahieu is planning to start talks with other teams to see what other deals are out there on the market. However, he did note during the season that he loves being a Yankee and expressed his want to return next year.

Leaving the contract talks to those in the front office, Boone just spoke on what LeMahieu means to the Yankees, and it’s an obvious impact. His play speaks for itself, as he put it.

“There’s not much more to say about DJ other than — I think if we look over 2019, 2020 and did a two-year MVP in the American League, it’s probably him,” said Boone. “So his play completely speaks for itself. And then you couple the fact that he’s this really great teammate that’s been, despite his quiet reputation, a tremendous leader for us and influential person just by the way he goes about things.”

Last offseason, Boone was highly active in trying to recruit Gerrit Cole to the Yankees, and it ended up working among other things. Will he be doing the same with LeMahieu?

“He knows I’m here if he needs to ask me anything from my standpoint, from my viewpoint and I’m happy to give that and I’ll probably reach out to him here before Christmas at some point just to touch base with him and talk to him,” he said.

“But as far as getting into the recruiting process with him right now, I haven’t really gone there. I think he knows how certainly I feel about him, how the organization feels about him, how our staff feels about him. Usually you don’t have to have a lot of words with DJ, but I’ll hopefully connect with him more than my normal touch-base before Christmas and talk through anything he needs to from my perspective.”

At this stage, the interest between both sides is the obvious. It just comes down to what the contract would look like and if LeMahieu is satisfied. He has, as Boone pointed out, been the team’s MVP since he arrived in the Bronx. So he’s earned this opportunity to get a lucrative deal that could set him up for the short-term future at least. And the Yankees certainly realize that as well.

There is still time left, but as the days go by, Yankee fans grow more worried that the dependable right-handed bat at the top of the lineup won’t be in Tampa at spring training come February. But Boone has faith in GM Brian Cashman to get the deed done.

“I know Cash is working on that and hopefully at the end of all this DJ is a Yankee for a long time,” he said.