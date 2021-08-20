Yankees' Aaron Boone gives updates on Gleyber Torres, Domingo German

Gleyber Torres swings vs. Mariners home jersey

Prior to Friday night's game with the Minnesota Twins, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave some injury updates.

Gleyber Torres, who is dealing with a sprained left thumb, has started swinging again.

"Yeah, he already did that," Boone said. "He did ground balls today actually, did dry swings with the bat. Most of the swelling's out of there. ...He thought it went really well, so probably tomorrow will be the same thing -- dry swings, ball off the tee. I would say an encouraging day today."

Domingo German's been dealing with shoulder issues for the last couple of weeks, but Boone said they don't have a schedule yet as to when he'll face live batter again.

"I know he had some soreness yesterday, so we'll see where we're at today and tomorrow," Boone said.

Anthony Rizzo out Friday

Boone said he's keeping Rizzo out of Friday's lineup for a rest day. The first baseman played in back-to-back games this week after returning to the dugout from his COVID-19 diagnosis.