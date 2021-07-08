Aaron Boone gives update on injured Yankees pitchers Luis Severino, Zack Britton

Severino throws bullpen Spring Training 2020

With the Yankees in the middle of a hot streak offensively, they could certainly use some arms in return.

Luis Severino probably would have been back from Tommy John surgery by now had he not injured his groin in a rehab start on June 12.

But Severino made a positive step forward in his eventual return, says Aaron Boone.

"He threw a bullpen yesterday in Somerset, all went well there," Boone told reporters before the Yankees' series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Boone added that he isn't sure what Severino's "build-up" will look like, but his rehab isn't necessarily a start-from-scratch situation.

"He was able to keep his arm moving," Boone said, adding that "hopefully" it isn't long before Severino faces live hitters.

As for Zack Britton, it sounds like he could return before the All-Star break, and he was scheduled to throw a bullpen Thursday afternoon.

"So if all goes well there, then we'll hopefully be in position to make a decision, maybe [activate him] some time this weekend."

Boone added that Miguel Andujar has been dealing with "a little bit of a hand issue," which hss given newcomer Tim Locastro some more playing time over the last couple of days.