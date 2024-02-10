Aaron Boone explains why Marcus Stroman 'should be very successful' with Yankees

The Yankees signed Marcus Stroman to a two-year deal Jan. 11 with a vision as the 32-year-old RHP becomes a pivotal part of New York's 2024 starting rotation. Manager Aaron Boone added context to the Yankees' outlook this week, telling YES Network that Stroman projects as "a guy that remains in top form for a number of years."

"I love the consistency of his career," Boone said. "He's been a performer. He's been a really reliable starter in this league now, for a long time. And totally confident in his league and where he is -- I think he's, what, 31, 32 years old. He's one of those guys that commits a lot to his craft and his body and taking care of himself, so I do think he'll be a guy that remains in top form for a number of years.

"And then on top of it, I really think he wants to be here with us -- with the Yankees -- and that counts for something, and that matters to me, and I think he's cut out for this. I think this was the end game that he wanted. And I think, hopefully, he goes out there and goes to the post 30 times, 30-plus times for us. And if he does that, with what I believe our offense is going to be, he should be very successful."

Stroman said Jan. 18 during his introductory media availability that he was "excited to feel the energy and the buzz from Yankee fans" while calling the Gerrit Cole-led rotation "one of the better staffs out there."

"I do think the best is still in me," said Stroman, who was an All-Star with the Chicago Cubs in 2023. "I battled a few injuries at the end of last year, but in the beginning of last year I was one of the best pitchers in baseball. When I'm healthy, I'll put myself up there with one of the best pitchers in baseball.

"I feel healthy, I'm ready to go, my body is in the best position it's been and I'm just excited to get go out there and compete."