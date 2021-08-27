Aaron Boone ejected from Yankees-Athletics for arguing balls, strikes

Angry Boone ejected from A's-Yanks for arguing balls, strikes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn’t take long for New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone to give the crowd their money’s worth.

In the top of the second inning of Thursday night’s game against the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum, Boone wasn’t happy about a called strike against Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo.

And, well, Boone let home plate umpire Todd Tichenor have it:

Aaron Boone is LIVID 🤬 ... and ejected pic.twitter.com/DrOym5RJdQ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 27, 2021

Boone was ejected by Tichenor after the display, so he wasn’t able to see Giancarlo Stanton and Brett Gardner’s solo home runs later in the inning.

Those home runs were hit off of starter James Kaprielian, who originally was drafted by the Yankees in the 2012 MLB Draft. He was then acquired by the A’s in 2017 in the trade that sent pitcher Sonny Gray to New York.

The A’s have been struggling lately, and despite the Yankees entering the series with an 11-game winning streak, A's manager Bob Melvin wasn't worried about them too much.

“Regardless of how they’re playing, we have to play better,” Melvin said before the game. “It’s a good time for us to get going. We have 35 games left, so it’s no longer a long season at this point. You can see the finish line, a lot of the teams that we’re playing, we have to play well. This will be a good time to get going.”

Heading into Thursday’s game, the A’s had lost nine of their last 13 games.