Aaron Boone discusses spark Greg Allen has given Yankees: 'It’s been a fun brand of baseball here the last few days'

Greg Allen swinging with Yankees home game

Something the Yankees have lacked all season long is pure athleticism and speed - with Greg Allen, they now have that.

According to Katie Sharp, Allen became the first player ever to record at least two stolen bases while recording a double and a triple in his first four games with the Yankees.

With a Yankee team that has been constructed based on power, it's been a different type of baseball over their last several games.

"[He's] been an absolute pro in the room and been incredibly productive between the lines. And obviously, the element he brings of running the bases, the versatility, and really good defense he brings in the outfield. And really every at-bat, obviously he’s gotten results, but just the quality of the at-bat has been really strong. I love what he’s brought," manager Aaron Boone said after Tuesday's win.

The team seems to have another bolt of energy over their last few games, despite plenty of players, including Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela, hurt or on the COVID-19 injured list.

“I think any time you’re scoring, usually there’s good energy," Boone said, "but it’s been really neat to see us for the last couple of games, few games, do it in some different ways. The home run ball showed up for us tonight, four different guys, but the little ball was there, running the bases. Yeah, there’s an excitement. … It’s been a fun brand of baseball here the last few days.”

Allen uses his legs and speed as an asset. And it has been one for the Yanks.

I think it goes down to just finding ways to impact the game," Allen said. "You may not always get a hit while you’re at bat, but if you can make a good defensive play, get in scoring position, or help a team score a run with your legs, I think all those things have value. So at the end of the day, it’s about finding ways to impact the game for me.”