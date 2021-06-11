Aaron Boone: Aroldis Chapman's fastball 'lacked a little bit of life' in blown save vs. Twins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Smith
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aroldis Chapman fires a pitch grey uniform
Aroldis Chapman fires a pitch grey uniform

The Yankees were riding high coming into the bottom of the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

The offense was clicking, as Giancarlo Stanton slammed his third homer in two games, and Aaron Boone was able to hand the ball to his dominant closer with a needed three-game sweep well in reach.

But things changed in the blink of an eye, or in this case, nine pitches.

Aroldis Chapman faced four batters in the inning, allowing a pair of singles sandwiched by a pair of two-run home runs from Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz, and just like that, the Twins pulled off a stunning 7-5 victory.

"It clearly wasn’t Chappy’s night," Boone said afterwards. "Obviously, he’s been as good as there’s been in the sport, and I just think his fastball lacked a little bit of life tonight against, obviously, at the top of their order, some really good fastball hitters.

"It stings. No two ways about it."

Chapman started the inning with a couple of sliders to Jorge Polanco, but after that he relied solely on his fastball, which had a noticeable downtick in velocity. Chapman, who typically sits around 99-100 mph, was throwing in the 95-97 mph range Thursday, and the Twins didn't miss it.

"I felt normal tonight, actually. Just like a normal night, nothing different. Just a bad night tonight," Chapman said, via a translator.

"If you have to point out something different tonight, my velocity wasn’t there as it has been before, and the hitters were ready to jump on the fastball tonight."

But Boone didn't seem overly concerned about Chapman's velocity, saying that it's fairly common for him to start slower before revving up to full speed.

"I just think it wasn’t coming out as hot like normally does. We see that every now and again, even in a game where he’s really got it going," Boone explained.

"A lot of times when he has those outings, he’ll usually find the velocity in the course of the outing or he’s able to still locate and command and make pitches while he’s kind of ramping that velo up.

"Tonight I think he was searching for it a little bit."

Chapman and the Yankees will get a day to recover on Friday before starting a two-game series against the Phillies on Saturday.

Recommended Stories

  • Donaldson, Cruz homers off Chapman lift Twins over Yanks 7-5

    Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz hit two-run homers off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees 7-5 Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep. “Pretty amazing effort by our guys, and those at-bats in the last inning were pretty spectacular,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. Giancarlo Stanton drove a slider off the end of his bat 422 feet for a three-run, first-inning homer off J.A. Happ, Gio Urshela also homered and an all right-handed New York Yankees lineup built a 5-2 lead by the sixth inning.

  • Yankees vs Twins: Stanton reacts to Chapman blown save, improving Yankees offense | Yankees Post Game

    While Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees were disappointed with not completing a sweep of Minnesota after Aroldis Chapman's blown save, Stanton did express optimism that Yankees offense is finally on the right track. Stanton: We did a great job this series and we just gotta continue that'.

  • Lexi Thompson ‘focused on the good’ as she gets back to work at LPGA Mediheal

    Lexi Thompson took Monday off for a photo shoot and then got right back to work this week at Lake Merced.

  • The 5 Toughest Hitters in Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley names the five toughest hitters in baseball that he's ever faced.

  • Mookie Betts impresses with his bat and glove in Dodgers' win over Pirates

    Outfielder Mookie Betts returned to his All-Star form with a home run and double play on defense to lead the Dodgers to a 6-3 win over the Pirates.

  • Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia

    A Manhattan judge on Thursday rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month’s All-Star Game to Atlanta. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Carponi ruled against a not-for-profit organization representing small businesses, saying a lawsuit had failed to provide proof that its members have suffered any injuries by the decision to move the game. The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law.

  • Mitchell has 37, Jazz beat Clippers 117-111 for 2-0 lead

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell's scoring sent the Utah Jazz into the lead and their defense closed the door. Mitchell scored 37 points and the Jazz forced nine straight misses down the stretch to outlast the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. Mitchell clinched the game with a driving shot with 43 seconds remaining but then appeared to hurt his leg slightly on a foul by Paul George with 10 seconds to play.

  • Jazz put Clippers on ropes again with 2-0 series lead thanks to another huge Donovan Mitchell game

    The Jazz led by as many as 21 before the Clippers rallied, but Donovan Mitchell and Utah made the big shots late to secure a 117-111 win.

  • Resilient White Sox respond to Nick Madrigal injury with big win

    The White Sox showed their resiliency Thursday night, bouncing back after more bad injury news with a big win over the Blue Jays.

  • A fourth stimulus check is still possible — and here's why

    News from the Biden White House and elsewhere are raising hopes for another "stimmy."

  • Nelson Cruz's RBI double

    Nelson Cruz laces an RBI double to left field, shaving the Twins' deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the 7th inning

  • MLB trade deadline: With 50 days remaining, the biggest names who could be moved by July 30

    Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.

  • Will Clark calls MLB hitters who can't adjust to shift 'idiots'

    The former Giants star doesn't understand why MLB players like Brandon Belt haven't figured out how to break the shift.

  • Here's how David Price's absence is paying dividends for Red Sox

    If there's one half of the Mookie Betts trade the Red Sox have no reason to regret, it's ditching David Price, writes John Tomase.

  • Vanessa Porto deemed unfit to compete, fight vs. Ilara Joanne off Bellator 260

    After the Bellator 260 official weigh-ins, Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne was canceled when the Mohegan commission stepped in.

  • Olympics-Australian swimmer Groves pulls out of Games trials, citing 'perverts'

    Double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing "misogynistic perverts in sport". Groves, who won silver in the 200 metres butterfly and 4x100 medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a furious tirade on Twitter on Thursday. In December, Groves wrote on social media that she had made a complaint a few years ago about a man in swimming who stared at her in her swimsuit and made her feel uncomfortable.

  • Bucks blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3

    Jrue Holiday figured the Brooklyn Nets expected him to call a timeout as soon as he got the ball with his team trailing by one in the final minute. Instead, Holiday delivered just in time to keep the Milwaukee Bucks from falling into a hole from which no NBA team has ever recovered. “I felt like maybe they thought I was going to call a timeout,” Holiday said.

  • See Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter Amirah, Who's an NCAA Basketball Star

    Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal first got together at the start of the '00s and were married for nine years before they divorced in 2011. While they're no longer a couple, they still share five children. The two have three sons—Myles, 24, Shareef, 21, and Shaqir, 18—and two daughters—Amirah, 19, and Me'arah, 15. Shaquille O'Neal's third daughter, Taahirah, 24, is from his relationship with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.Unsurprisingly, a few of Shaq's kids are follow

  • WATCH: Hunter Renfroe guns down Alex Bregman at the plate

    Hunter Renfroe reminded Alex Bregman that running on him is a poor decision during Wednesday night's Red Sox-Astros matchup.

  • Kemba Walker trade: Five hypothetical deals involving Celtics guard

    Will the Celtics trade Kemba Walker this offseason? Amid reports that his Boston tenure could be over, here are five hypothetical deals for the C's to consider involving the veteran guard.