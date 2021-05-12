Aaron Boone announces Yankees have seven positive COVID-19 cases; Gleyber Torres being held out of lineup

Gleyber Torres fielding in road uniform close shot

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Yankees are now up to seven positive COVID-19 cases among the team’s coaching staff, with six of the individuals being asymptomatic.

Additionally, Gleyber Torres is being held out of the lineup “out of an abundance of caution” as more testing takes place and the Yankees await results.

Per Boone, Torres had the virus in December, has the antibodies, and has been vaccinated. Boone said he couldn’t comment on why Torres was the only player asked to be held out of the lineup as the joint committee continues to monitor testing results.

All seven members of the staff that tested positive are considered breakthrough cases, as all seven were fully vaccinated, including the two weeks following the final dose.

Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays will still be played, as the Yankees have been in constant contact with the league office and joint committees over their testing results, but Boone said that the most frustrating part has been trying to grasp exactly how this has happened, given that all the individuals were fully vaccinated and following MLB protocols.

“Making sense of it all, especially a lot of asymptomatic and pretty healthy people, and trying to kind of get our heads wrapped around it all,” Boone said. “Obviously, there’s been some moving parts here from a staff and a coaching standpoint, so making sure we’re all buttoned up as much as we can be, making sure where we’re filling in that we’re doing it as seamless as possible to try to put our players in the best position to go out there and do our job.”

Not all seven members have been identified publicly, though third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits were. Pitching coach Matt Blake was not mentioned by name, but he was not in the dugout on Tuesday.

Through it all, the Yankees have had to stay flexible, and all they can do is continue to adjust on a daily basis.

“We’re also learning as we go and kind of getting informed and what we need to do exactly and just trying to as best we can, be able to make quick adjustments on the fly, be able to pivot, be able to tap into our organization for what we may need to fill in in certain cases,” Boone said. “So, just doing the best we can with it all.”