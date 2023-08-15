Aaron Beasley named to Bednarik Award preseason watch list

Tennessee senior linebacker Aaron Beasley was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list.

He is one of 85 players on the list released by the Maxwell Football Club.

The award is presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year and named after Chuck Bednarik, an All-American at Pennsylvania.

Beasley is one of 12 Southeastern Conference players named to the list.

As a junior in 2022, Beasley recorded 75 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, three sacks, nine quarterback hurries and three pass deflections.

Beasley was named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team after recording 12 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks in the Orange Bowl.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 13. Three finalists will be determined Nov. 28.

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire