Aaron Banks, Spencer Burford are questionable for 49ers

The 49ers starting offensive guards are questionable to play on Thanksgiving Day.

The team is hoping to have left guard Aaron Banks (toe) and right guard Spencer Burford (knee). Burford did not practice this week, but Banks was limited Tuesday and Wednesday.

Banks was diagnosed with turf toe Oct. 30, and Jon Feliciano has started in his stead the past two games.

Defensive end Robert Beal (hamstring) and cornerback Samuel Womack (knee) also are questionable. They remain on injured reserve.

The 49ers placed starting safety Talanoa Hufanga on injured reserve this week with a torn anterior cruciate ligament that will end the All-Pro's season. Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown will take over Hufanga's spot.