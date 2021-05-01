Aaron Banks' family had amazing reaction to 49ers' draft pick
On the 49ers' call to congratulate former Notre Dame offensive lineman Aaron Banks on being the team's selection at No. 48 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that one of Banks' college teammates lobbied hard for the team to select him.
"Hey man we're pumped, we talked to McGlinchey all day, he's been begging us to get you here and we're ready to have another Golden Domer man," Shanahan told Banks and his family. "We're happy for you and happy for us, enjoy this moment."
You can hear a chorus of screams from Banks' family on the other end of the line. Banks is an Alameda native who played his high school football at El Cerrito High School before going to Notre Dame.
After taking Trey Lance with the third overall draft pick, the 49ers are hoping to ensure he will be well-protected whenever he steps on the field.
The 49ers will have a pair of Golden Domers on the offensive line with McGlinchey and Banks, hoping to keep either Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo upright in 2021.