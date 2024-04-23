Aaron and Alvin Jones to host 3rd annual charity softball event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aaron and Alvin Jones will be hosting their annual charity softball event on June 27 at Southwest University Park.

The twin brothers began the foundation called “A&A All The Way” to make an impact in the lives of children throughout the country.

The primary focus of their foundation has revolved around recreation and fitness, basic needs for children as well as the military community.

The pair grew up in a military family themselves and spent a lot of their childhood giving back and volunteering their time.

Now, they’re paying it forward to the community that raised them.

“This community means everything to me,” Aaron Jones said. “This community is who I am. They’re a representation of myself. I carry them everywhere I go and I represent them proudly, everywhere I go and I represent them proudly, everywhere I go on this football journey that I’m on. El Paso means everything to me. They’re my roots. They’re my upbringing. They’re my support system. They’re everything. Thank you to the people of El Paso.”

“They may not be fans of my team, but they’re Aaron Jones fans and that’s all I could thank them for is their continued support over the years,” Aaron Jones said.

Celebrity athletes will be in attendance, first competing a homerun derby followed up by the softball competition.

Last year’s game was sold out, and the brothers have the same goal this time around.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.aaalltheway.org/aa-charity-softball-game.

