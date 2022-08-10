Aari McDonald with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces
Aari McDonald (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/09/2022
Who’s ready to see them on game nights?
Antonio Williams is making his case to receive significant playing time as Clemson's slot receiver this fall.
After crashing her car into a home last week, Anne Heche's relationship with Ellen DeGeneres is being re-examined, and while the relationship seemed rosy, it wasn't as perfect as it seemed.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state on Tuesday conceded defeat in her Aug. 2 open primary to fellow Republican Joe Kent, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Kent, a former Green Beret, will advance to the general election on Nov. 8 for the congressional seat. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump's 2021 impeachment.
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
Shohei Ohtani withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings as the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday.
Olympic gymnastics champ Suni Lee flipped head-over-heels as she threw the first pitch at the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays game.
There were several other nuggets discussed Tuesday that are worth another look.
The reaction was just as incredible as the dunk itself.
Rumors have circulated about Smith since his win at the 150th Open.
What's next for the Pac-12 Conference in college expansion and realignment? Check out our updates on the conference.
It appears the Mets' longtime color commentator hates watching the Phillies so much that he's requested to simply not call games involving the Phillies.
Panthers CB Donte Jackson praised Baker Mayfield's trash talk, saying he's brought out the best of both the offense and the defense during training camp.
Sydney McLaughlin ran another historic 400m hurdles time in what she said was her last race of the track and field season.
Shortly after a U.S. district judge denied temporary restraining orders for three of its members, LIV Golf released a statement. Meanwhile, Jay Monahan sent a memo to PGA Tour members.
Ric Bucher shares insight into the Nets' dysfunction amid a first-round sweep in the 2022 playoffs.
Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series.
In 21 events this season, Fowler has just one top-20 finish, a T-3 at the CJ Cup in November 2021.
The former OU quarterback and longtime assistant coach resigned after reading aloud words "that had nothing to do with football" during a meeting.
Rickie Fowler has parted ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported Tuesday.