Aari McDonald with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state on Tuesday conceded defeat in her Aug. 2 open primary to fellow Republican Joe Kent, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Kent, a former Green Beret, will advance to the general election on Nov. 8 for the congressional seat. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump's 2021 impeachment.