Aari McDonald with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun
Aari McDonald (Atlanta Dream) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/26/2022
Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/26/2022
Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/26/2022
What may have been Colin Kaepernick’s last shot at a National Football League job didn’t go very well, according to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Speaking to urban news site VladTV, Sapp didn’t hold back when Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders came up in conversation. The VladTV host mentioned that there were […]
The Dublin Coffman graduate advances to Sunday's finals, where she could earn a spot on the U.S. national team.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask Xander Schauffele.
Holding a two-shot lead Sunday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Lexi Thompson left herself 2 feet for par at Congressional's par-4 14th hole – and it didn't even touch the hole.
Thorbjornsen, who finished fourth at the Travelers, gave a sneak-peek why he is believed to be a future star on Tour.
So much for the Saudi rebel circuit merely being an ultra-lucrative retiring ground for big names with their best years behind them.
Suspensions are coming.
"Seems like a good read the room situation," Thomas tweeted.
Lexi Thompson’s major demons cruelly leapt into destruction mode yet again on Sunday when the American suffered a putting meltdown over the final holes of the Women’s PGA on Sunday night to hand victory to Korean Chun In-gee .
Lexi Thompson closes with a 73 but In Gee Chun survives after going 75-75 over the weekend.
If this was the last shot Kokrak hits on the PGA Tour, it could go down as an all-time walk-off.
Keegan Murray brought the controversy to his introductory press conference at Golden 1 Center on Saturday.
Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship by a shot Sunday at TPC River Highlands and took home nearly $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points.
Yet rumbles have finally begun to circulate about John Wall resurfacing as an active player next season. This week marked the first time in some time that I heard serious murmurs about Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets after ...
Peyton Manning discusses his nephew Arch Manning's college recruitment and reflects on Vols career.
Aaron Judge walked over to the stands and gave his bat to Spike Lee, a Yankees fan famous for scripting Hollywood dramas. “I told him I have to quit taking him for granted,” manager Aaron Boone said. Judge drove a three-run homer in the 10th inning for his second walk-off hit against the Astros in four days, and New York recovered after nearly being no-hit for the second consecutive game to beat Houston 6-3 Sunday.
Michael Bisping should've known what Vanessa Demopoulos had planned at the end of their UFC on ESPN 38 post-fight interview.
Benches clear for the Angels and Mariners after pitcher Andrew Wantz hits Seattle's Jesse Winker with a pitch during the Angels' 2-1 win Sunday.