Aari McDonald with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun

Associated Press

Aaron Judge walked over to the stands and gave his bat to Spike Lee, a Yankees fan famous for scripting Hollywood dramas. “I told him I have to quit taking him for granted,” manager Aaron Boone said. Judge drove a three-run homer in the 10th inning for his second walk-off hit against the Astros in four days, and New York recovered after nearly being no-hit for the second consecutive game to beat Houston 6-3 Sunday.