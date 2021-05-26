Aari McDonald with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky
Aari McDonald (Atlanta Dream) with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky, 05/25/2021
The Blues will be looking to win their second Champions League crown this weekend.
Brooks Koepka was surprisingly shaky in his final round of the PGA Championship.
Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.
Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.
The Suns looked great in Game 1, and the Lakers need some urgency in Game 2.
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.
Dennis Schroder (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/23/2021
Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.
"I like the dirt now."
YouTube celebrity-turned boxer Jake Paul reportedly signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports which has the boxing world in an uproar with Tyson Fury and Shaq calling him out on social media.
A Serie A season like no other heralded a changing of the guard at the top of Italian football. In his second year in charge of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte masterminded a superb league campaign that ended his club's 11-year wait for the title. In doing so, Conte halted Juventus' nine-year stranglehold on the trophy, a run that he kick-started by leading the Turin club to the first three between 2011 and 2014.
Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/22/2021
Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.
Jack Hermansson put an exclamation point on his UFC Fight Night 188 win with a third round worthy of 10-8 scores.
Nicolas Claxton (Brooklyn Nets) with an alley oop vs the Boston Celtics, 05/22/2021
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.
Lawrence likes his new team a lot early on. But what happens if a teammate tries to lop off his golden locks?
After a year of uncertainty, the Belmont Stakes regains its traditional spot as the final jewel in the Triple Crown on Saturday, June 5 (5-7 p.m. ET, NBC).
Former Alabama QB Mac Jones has yet to receive an official jersey number from the Patriots, so for now, he is wearing No. 50, which is ...