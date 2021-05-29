Aari McDonald with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis. Gauff, seeded 24 at Roland Garros, will find herself in the spotlight again but says she will not be stressing. "I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I'm on the court," Gauff, who won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this month, told reporters.
You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?
Matt Mitchell, a lengthy 6-foot-6 wing from San Diego State, projects as one of the best potential sleepers in the 2021 NBA draft.
Both the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were upset in Game 1 of their respective series. Will they bounce back in Game 2?
UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.
After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.
Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.
Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 to take his 83rd career title Saturday on home soil at the Belgrade Open. Top-ranked Djokovic struggled on serve in the first set as he was broken three times by his Slovakian opponent. Djokovic was also broken once in the second set by Molcan, the 255th-ranked qualifier playing his first tour-level final, but was reliably able to dominate Molcan's serve for a total six breaks in the match.
Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.
ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young wanted to make a big impression in his first trip to the playoffs. Shaking off an ugly spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night. Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 125-119 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night. The Nets lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday night, when a full-capacity crowd will be allowed in Boston. Tatum produced Boston's sixth 50-point postseason game and first since Isaiah Thomas totaled 53 in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards.
With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."
Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/27/2021
LeBron James praised Wesley Matthews for his performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 3 win.
BOSTON (AP) Bottled up in Brooklyn, Jayson Tatum came home and showed off an array of drives, step-back jumpers and 3-pointers. When Tatum was done, he had one of the best playoff games in Celtics history - and the Nets had themselves a series. Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to carry Boston to a 125-119 victory on Friday night that cut Brooklyn's lead to 2-1.
Which teams will be playing in the NHL semifinals? USA TODAY Sports' hockey experts make their picks for the second-round series.
Jimmy Smith is making the jump from analyst to play-by-play voice – but it won't be in MMA.
Here are the full schedule, TV and stream information for watching the 105th Indy 500 on May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.