Aari McDonald with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

Reuters

Telecoms company BT and Ericsson have struck a multi-million pound partnership to offer private 5G networks to businesses across Britain, enabling them to deploy Internet of Things and other technologies quickly and securely. Private 5G networks mirror public 5G, but connectivity is limited to a group of devices in a dedicated space, such as a factory, a port or a campus, where 5G's security and ultra-low latency can be fully utilised in additional services. Marc Overton, managing director for BT's Division X, Enterprise, said the British company was working with Sweden's Ericsson, a leader in 5G technology, both in deploying and operating the networks, and also in putting applications on top.