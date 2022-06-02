Aari McDonald with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx

Field Level Media

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Before Jalen Green joined the Houston Rockets, becoming the highest-drafted Asian American player in the NBA, he'd already experienced close up how passionate the people of the Philippines were about the game he loved to play. The eight-team, pan-regional league will launch in October and feature the winners and runners-up from the Japanese, South Korean and Philippines leagues as well as the Taiwanese champions and the Bay Area Dragons, a roster of players from across greater China based in Manil a for Season 1. Green, who grew up in California with his Filipino mother, Bree Purganan, already had a big following before he was selected second overall in the draft and made the NBA's All-Rookie team for 2021-22.