Aari McDonald with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

In 2018, Manuel Oliver's son Joaquin was shot and killed in at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He joined CBS News' Lana Zak with his reaction to today's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvaldi, Texas: "We knew it was going to happen. We just don't know where," he said. "I just don't understand how come a whole society doesn't wake up."