Aari McDonald with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Aari McDonald (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/10/2022
Steph Curry has a big fan in LeBron.
Steph Curry poured in 43 points to lead the Warriors to a 107-97 win that sends the series back to San Francisco tied at 2-2.
Kerr was not happy the referees missed this call.
Stephen Curry joined elite company with his 43-point, 10-rebound performance in the Warriors' Game 4 win over the Celtics.
The Celtics and Warriors are now tied 2-2 in the 2022 NBA Finals, thanks to an impressive 43-point performance from an injured Steph Curry.
Steph Curry's brilliant Game 4 performance helped him join elite NBA Finals company.
What a game.
For three quarters, the Boston Celtics responded to nearly every punch the Golden State Warriors threw at them. Now, with the series tied, Game 5 will be Monday night at Golden State. Jayson Tatum finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but was just 8 of 23 from the field had six of Boston’s 16 turnovers which led to 19 Golden State points.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver didn't seem very bothered by Celtics fans at TD Garden chanting expletives at Draymond Green during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often int rade rumors over the past week, led by OG Anunoby and Rudy Gobert.
Following the Warrior’s 100-116 loss to the Celtics on June 8, Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee called out the Boston fans for their “disgusting” chants toward her husband.
At one point, Russell Westbrook returning to the Lakers next season was deemed impossible.
The Boston Celtics scored three points over the final 7:32 of Game 4, and the Splash Brothers delivered a vintage fourth-quarter performance that evened the NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors.
A prominent NBA reporter says that the Lakers want to acquire guard Collin Sexton, a young, talented scorer for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Raphielle Johnson takes a look back at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, with the Warriors making a lineup change and evening the series. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
Suns forward Jae Crowder appeared to troll the Warriors after their complaints over the Celtics crowd in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford and the Boston Celtics fall to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the finals.
It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.
The Warriors had plenty to say in the aftermath of Boston's Game 3 win at TD Garden and as our John Tomase writes, they took both a physical and mental beating at the hands of the Celtics.
According to a source, Knicks brass has had internal conversations about Carmelo Anthony. Though more pressing concerns about how to rebuild a franchise that's missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years have taken precedence. Source: Peter ...