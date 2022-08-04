Aari McDonald (13 points) Highlights vs. Fever
Aari McDonald grabs 13 points to help the Dream defeat the Fever on Wednesday.
Aari McDonald grabs 13 points to help the Dream defeat the Fever on Wednesday.
When Chloe Kelly whipped off her top to celebrate England’s Euros trophy winning goal, she could not have known the impact of a simple act. But in revealing her sports bra, to a packed out Wembley and millions watching on TV, the 24-year-old brokered a much-needed conversation around bras and breasts in sport.
In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Robertson was interviewed by host Malika Andrews on the life of Bill Russell.
A mock trade has the Brooklyn Nets sending Kevin Durant to the Boston Celtics in a deal.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is ranked as the 2nd most dominant center in the NBA.
Gary Lineker says he will not be “bullied” into censoring himself on Twitter after mocking the “ludicrous” furore sparked by a pun he made about Chloe Kelly’s celebration of the goal that secured European Championship glory for England Women.
John Daly on the LIV Series: "It's a big party, they play for a lot of money."
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal decided to roast Kevin Durant while discussing his trade request and questioned his leadership.
"We have been preparing to protect our membership and contest this latest attempt to disrupt our Tour."
A new mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Tobias Harris to the Utah Jazz in a deal.
Tom Brady turned 45 years old on Wednesday. Will Aaron Rodgers still be playing football at 45? He didn't need long to answer that question.
The Warriors are patiently waiting for veteran Andre Iguodala to make his decision on the future of his playing career in the NBA.
Logan Webb had a simple response to new San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto's comments.
According to Pittsburgh reports, Mitch Trubisky's performance is sliding in training camp.
John Daly has revealed he "begged" Greg Norman for a place on the controversial LIV Golf International Series, as he hailed Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman as "a great guy".
Former Net and friend of KD Mike James heard from Durant himself that he did not expect to beat Boston.
Reports indicate that superstar Kevin Durant will be meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai later this week.
Mike Tomlin talks about his support of increased player safety.
Reportedly, new Lakers coach Darvin Ham will be given more autonomy than Frank Vogel was to decide whether to bench Russell Westbrook.
Russell is among the most important figures of the last century for exactly the stances he took that drew the ire of that era's white Bostonians.
Deebo Samuel and 49ers general manager John Lynch explains the moment they knew a deal was going to get done.