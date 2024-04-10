Aaliyah Edwards' Shoe Style, Photos

Aaliyah Edwards, the Canadian basketball player who played for the UConn Huskies of the Big East Conference, is known for always wearing Nike shoes on the court. In February, Edwards signed an NIL deal as the first with the brand’s Canadian division. Check out photos of her shoe style below.

Aaliyah Edwards wearing grey and red U-Conn Nike shoes in 2021.

Aaliyah Edwards wear black Nike’s on Nov. 27, 2022 in Portland.

Aaliyah Edwards in San Antonio wearing blue, white and red Nike’s.

Aaliyah Edwards wearing blue and white Nike’s during the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Target Center.

Aaliyah Edwardssin the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023 wearing blue, white and red Nike’s.

Aaliyah Edwards wears blue and red Nike shoes in the fourth quarter against the Georgetown Hoyas.