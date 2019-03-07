AAF co-founder Bill Polian suggests startup could be legitimate minor league for NFL

Could the AAF become a viable minor league for the NFL? (Getty)

In its infancy, there are a lot of unanswered questions about what the Alliance of American Football will become.

Will it be a flash in the pan? Will it survive to become a viable spring football league that people are actually interested in watching? How will it fare once the XFL relaunches?

Co-founder and former NFL executive Bill Polian has a very specific idea of what he wants the league to become — a minor league for the NFL.

Bill Polian says AAF, NFL talking about sharing players

Polian partially spelled out his vision Wednesday in an interview with USA Today and said there have been informal talks between the leagues about the NFL loaning younger players to the AAF.

“The talk is ramping up – I’ll say that,” Polian told USA Today. “Lots of NFL people have bandied about that thought with lots of us.”

The type of player Polian envisions being sent down includes third-string quarterbacks and players from the bottom of rosters and practice squads, according to the report.

It doesn't sound like Bill Polian asked the NFLPA its thoughts on the AAF becoming an NFL minor league. (Getty)

USA Today also spoke with San Antonio Commanders general manager and former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston about the idea.

“As a broadcaster for almost 20 years, and talking to (NFL) coaches, one of the things they have been frustrated with on this latest CBA is the reduction of meeting time and practice time,” Johnston said. “They just don’t think the guys are getting enough repetition.”

What would NFLPA think?

Whom USA Today didn’t speak with were any NFL players or representatives from the NFLPA. And that’s a fairly important voice in this kind of consideration.

While Johnston put voice to NFL management wanting players to have more football reps, that’s obviously not a vision shared by actual football players who in large part could do with less physical punishment inflicted on their bodies.

So until the NFLPA becomes a part of this equation, Polian’s words sound more pipe dream that reality.

“Those discussions will continue but whether they bear fruit remains to be seen,” Polian said. “There are lots of procedural hurdles that have to be crossed before you could make that happen.”

No kidding.

