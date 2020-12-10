AAC commish: It's 'indefensible' that Iowa State is now ahead of Cincinnati in playoff rankings

Mike Aresco doesn’t think there’s any good reason why Iowa State should be ranked ahead of Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Cyclones jumped to No. 7 on Tuesday night after a blowout win over West Virginia. Cincinnati, which hasn’t played since Nov. 21 because of COVID-19, fell a spot to No. 8. Big 12 member Iowa State is 9-2. American Athletic Conference member Cincinnati is 8-0.

Aresco is the commissioner of the AAC. And on Wednesday he expressed his frustration with the rankings to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"It really can't be defended. It's indefensible," Aresco told The Enquirer on Wednesday. "This team (Iowa State) has two losses. Why do we bother to play the games? The team ahead of (Cincinnati) lost by 17 points, 31-14, to Louisiana. That team also lost another game to Oklahoma State."

Playoff committee chairman and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said on the playoff selection show that Iowa State’s three-spot jump was more about the Cyclones and less about the Bearcats.

“So it was really the committee’s respect for what Iowa State has done and not a penalty against Cincinnati,” Barta said Tuesday night.

The AAC has never had a team in the playoff

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: the playoff committee has long been biased against teams who aren’t in Power Five conferences. No team outside the ACC (and Notre Dame), Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC has ever made the playoff.

That wasn’t going to change this year, despite Aresco and Cincinnati’s hopes. The Bearcats now have just one game remaining this season. Cincy will play Tulsa in the AAC title game on Dec. 19. The teams were supposed to play a makeup game on Saturday too, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19.

If Cincy had been able to play and beat Tulsa twice it would have finished the season at 10-0. But there’s no reason to think why it would have been in the playoff unless Texas A&M lost again and teams like Alabama and Florida both lost this upcoming weekend.

It was evident early this season that the committee was going to value Power Five teams more than others when BYU found itself outside the top 10. Barta kept noting that BYU’s schedule wasn’t great, though that was a product of the pandemic. BYU saw its Power Five games disappear before the season and had to scramble to fill out a weakened schedule after the big conferences went to conference-only schedules.

The good news for Cincinnati is that it’s still clearly the favorite to be the Group of Five’s representative in a New Year’s Six bowl game. A win over Tulsa should make that berth a formality. But the playoff isn’t happening this year. Nor does an AAC playoff berth seem likely anytime soon.

