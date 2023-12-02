AAC Championship game: Predictions, streaming, odds, and how to watch SMU vs. Tulane

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) runs for a gain against UTSA Roadrunners defensive back Ken Robinson (21) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane Green Wave will be hosting the American Athletic Conference Championship title game for the second consecutive season, this time against the SMU Mustangs.

In the final game of the regular season, Tulane defeated UTSA 29-16, with Makhi Hughes rushing for 166 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Michael Pratt completed nine of 22 attempts for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Tulane had an outstanding season going 11-1 and had a perfect record of 8-0 in ACC conference play. The only loss this season was in Week 2 against Mississippi when the Green Wave played without their starting quarterback, who was injured at the time.

On the other hand, SMU will face the Green Wave without their quarterback, Preston Stone, who was injured in the second quarter of their final regular-season game against Navy.

Before being carted off with a broken leg, Stone threw for 275 yards with three touchdown passes, which was the most by an FBS quarterback in a quarter this season. Despite losing Stone early in the game, SMU is coming off a dominant 59-14 victory over Navy to end the regular season with a record of 10-2.

No. 25 SMU vs. No. 17 Tulane Predictions

ESPN: SMU has 72% chance of winning

According to ESPN Matchup Predictor, the SMU Mustangs have a 72.5% chance of winning against Tulane Green Wave in the American Athletic Championship game.

Fansided: Tulane can get it done

Staff writes: "Stone’s availability for Saturday’s game will go a long way in determining the results of the AAC championship game. He’s one of the best QBs in the American Athletic Conference and gives the Mustangs a strong shot of upsetting the Green Wave. However, with him out it’s hard to trust Jennings, a freshman who has attempted only 24 passes. The Mustangs will have to make this game a defensive slugfest, which could ultimately happen as they allow 17.7 points per game. However, the Green Wave’s defense is pretty good, giving up the second-fewest points in the conference (18.3 points per game)."

Action Network: Pick SMU

Staff writes: "SMU is an absolute freight train right now. The Mustangs went a perfect 8-0 in conference play and finished off the regular season by hammering Navy, 59-14. What makes this SMU team so good is how stout it's been defensively. SMU ranks fourth in the nation in Success Rate Allowed, and most importantly for this game, it's been elite in the secondary. The Mustangs are allowing just 6.0 yards per attempt and rank inside the top five in both Passing Success Rate and EPA/Pass Allowed. One of the reasons why they're so good is not only because they have great players in the secondary, but they have an elite pass rush. SMU ranks top-20 in the nation in pressure rate, Havoc and sack percentage."

BetMGM: Tulane will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Tulane will win this game with 62.5% confidence."

How to watch No. 25 SMU vs. No. 17 Tulane: TV channel, streaming

The No. 25 SMU Mustangs (10-2) will kick-off on Saturday, December 2, against the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (11-1) at 3:00 p.m., ET on ABC.

NCAA odds AAC Championship game: No. 25 SMU vs. No. 17 Tulane lines, betting odds

The Tulane Green Wave are favorites to defeat the SMU Mustangs, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread favorite: Tulane (-5)

Moneyline: Tulane (-212); SMU (+175)

Total: 48 points

