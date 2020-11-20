AAC announces revised schedule for rest of 2020 season after numerous COVID-19 postponements

We now know what the schedule will look like for the rest of the season in the American Athletic Conference. Barring more COVID-19 postponements, of course.

The conference announced dates for six postponed games on Friday. The rescheduled games will be played over the final three weeks of the regular season. And those revisions mean that No. 7 Cincinnati’s game vs. No. 25 Tulsa has been pushed back a week to Dec. 12.

Tulsa moved to 5-1 with a crazy comeback win over Tulane on Thursday night.

The conference needed to reschedule three games involving Memphis and two games involving Navy over the course of the final weeks of the season. The rescheduling means that the AAC title game will be played on Dec. 19 and that three games will be played on Dec. 12, the date of the Army-Navy game.

The revised schedule starting Nov. 28 is below. Rescheduled games are marked with an asterisk.

Nov. 28

No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple

SMU at East Carolina

Memphis at Navy*

Tulsa at Houston

Dec. 5

Houston at SMU*

Memphis at Tulane*

No. 25 Tulsa at Navy*

Dec. 12

No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 25 Tulsa*

Houston at Memphis*

Navy at Army

Dec. 19

AAC title game

The AAC has rescheduled six games. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

