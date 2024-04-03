AAA, AA teams drop doubleheader

Apr. 3—MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County AAA and AA baseball teams dropped a doubleheader at Lowndes on Monday.

In the AA game, the Lowndes ninth-grade team scored all six of its runs in the first three innings and went on to a 6-2 victory.

The Packers got a double from Hardin Reeves and singles from Carter Penuel and Wyatt Thompson.

Reeves and Judson Taylor combined to hold Lowndes scoreless over the final 3.2 innings.

The AA team is now 0-10-2 as it prepares to meet Lee County at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Packer Park.

In the AAA game, the Packers scored four runs in the top of the second inning, but were outscored 9-1 the rest of the way in a 9-5 loss that dropped their record to 7-5.

Colquitt had 10 hits, including three by Jackson Edwards.

Tyson Samples had a single and a double; Ethan Allegood and Jesus Vazquez also had doubles; and Davis Lightsey, Carter Penuel and James Horne added singles.

Lightsey drove in a pair of runs. Edwards also had an RBI.

The loss was the second in a row for the AAA team, which also fell 12-2 at Lincoln High in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 30.

The Packers received two hits each from Lightsey and Eli Hobbs and one each from Rylan Howell, Carter Summerlin, Ovidio Ibarra and Luke Strong.

Howell had the lone RBI for the AAA Packers who are scheduled to face Worth County at 5 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Packer Park.