AA Softball: Wolfpack, Bravettes ready to brave elements

May 23—The weather isn't promising for the opening day of the State AA softball tournament — it could be snowing in Belgrade at 11 a.m. Thursday, when the first two games are scheduled — but Glacier coach Abby Snipes isn't too concerned.

"I think we'll be fine," said the coach of the defending state champion Wolfpack. "That's usually what we play in, anyway."

The Pack opened the season with a win at State A champion Columbia Falls, played in drizzly conditions with Columbia Mountain hidden by clouds. So we get it.

Everybody will have to deal, and Glacier has already nicely dealt with the target on its back, courtesy of the 2023 state title. The Pack shook off and avenged losses to Helena Capital and Big Sky and are 17-3; they'll face either Gallatin or Sentinel, who are set to play at 1 p.m., on Thursday.

The Pack has never met Gallatin on the diamond.

"They have a pretty powerful offense," Snipes said of the Raptors, who beat Sentinel 14-10 and 10-9 during the regular season. "Sentinel has some great hitters; they're just a very young team."

Snipes rates Belgrade and Billings West as the top teams from the Eastern AA; she feels a tough schedule that included Capital and Big Sky sharpened her team.

Five seniors lead the way, including pitcher and reigning Gatorade Player of the Year Ella Farrell. Another, Zoey Allen, has 11 home runs; Kenadie Goudette has hit eight big flies.

"They've tried to cut out all that outside pressure," Snipes said. "At the end of the day you prepare for other teams, but you have to play your game. If we play our game I think it will be difficult to beat us."

For the second straight year both Kalispell schools made State: Flathead got in mainly because of an early-season win over Helena. That gave 6-14 Bravettes a tie-breaker advantage over Butte.

A win over Great Falls CMR followed, but then they dropped seven straight, including a 14-2 setback to their Thursday opponent, Billings Senior. Injuries to top hitter Mackenzie Brandt and Reese Conley didn't help. They've since gotten healthy.

"A lot of girls had to play different positions," first-year Flathead coach Brittany Williams said. "We'll definitely give them a different look this weekend."

Williams is pleased with the pitching of Lacie Franklin, who has taken on a much larger role after an injury to Macey McIlhargey. Ava Bessen continues to be a catalyst, she added.

"The big thing is as a coaching staff we're super proud of the work they've put in and how they've persevered," Williams said. "I'm so happy they get a chance to continue and compete at state, because I really think they deserve it for all the work they've put in.

"I told the kids, 'It doesn't matter how we got here, we're here. We have to go compete.' "