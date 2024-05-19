AA Lakers win 3 games at Canadian Days

May 19—Ostyn Brennan picked up three hits and drove in one run as the AA Lakers defeated Cranbrook 10-2 at the Canadian Days tournament Saturday.

Carter Schlegel drove in two runs on a pair of hits for Kalispell (15-3), who racked up ten hits in the game. Seven different Lakers picked up an RBI in the game.

Jackson Heino got the start on the mound for Kalispell and allowed just one earned run on three hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Trever Cockerill finished the game throwing one no-hit inning.

Leif Dubriel started for the Bandits, allowing seven runs (three earned) on seven hits. He fanned one.

Cranbrook 101 000 — 2 3 3

Kalispell 304 003 — 10 10 2

CRANBROOK — B Johnson 1-2, J Pighin 0-2, M Clark 1-1, B Butler 1-3, T Dupley 0-3, V Fiorentino 0-2, O Relkoff 0-3, O Williams 0-2, D Roger 0-2.

KALISPELL — Ostyn Brennan 3-4, Oscar Kallis 1-3, Luke Nikunen 0-3, Carter Schlegel 2-3, Hunter Fann 1-3, Andre Cephers 0-3, Bryce Buckmaster 0-3, Michael Owens 1-3, Colin Leonard 2-3.

2B — Brennan, Kallis, Schlegel. RBIs — Schlegel 2, Brennan, Kallis, Nikunen, Cephers, Owens, Leonard.

AA Lakers 3, Okotoks 1

Carter Schlegel hit a two-RBI double during a three run third inning as the Kalispell AA Lakers defeated Okotoks Saturday at the Canadian Days Tournament.

Luke Nikunen drove in the only other run and had two hits for the Lakers (16-3).

Nikunen threw a complete game on the mound allowing just the one run on four hits. He fanned four and walked a pair.

Reid McDonald threw all six innings for the Dawgs, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked three also.

Okotoks 001 000 0 — 1 4 1

Kalispell 003 000 x — 3 6 1

AA Lakers 17, Edmonton 4

Luke Nikunen drove in six runs and crossed home twice himself as the Kalispell AA Lakers defeated Edmonton 17-4 in the Canadian Days tournament Friday.

Nikunen doubled and singled on the day as the Lakers peppered the Padres with 11 hits in the five inning game — which ended early due to the run rule.

Carter Schlegel added three RBIs and hit a triple in the game as Kalispell scored multiple runs in each inning they came to the plate. Ostyn Brennan drove in a pair of runs and crossed the plate four times going 3-4 in the game.

Oscar Kallis went the distance on the mound allowing two earned runs and five hits. He walked four and fanned six.

Edmonton committed eight errors in the game.

Edmonton 130 00 — 4 5 8

Kalispell 432 8x — 17 11 3