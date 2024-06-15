AA Lakers walk off Spokane Expos at Lewiston tourney

Jun. 15—LEWISTON, Idaho — Jackson Heino grounded into an RBI fielder's choice to give the Kalispell AA Lakers an opening game victory over the Spokane Expos Friday at the Church Tournament.

Heino also threw three innings in relief for the Lakers (23-7) allowing no runs and just one hit. He fanned three batters and walked one.

Oscar Kallis started on the mound for Kalispell, going four innings. He allowed five runs on five hits and struck out one.

Kaden Drish picked up a pair of RBIs on a 2-2 outting, he was walked twice also.

Colin Leonard drove in two runs for the Lakers.

Spokane 022 100 0 — 5 6 2

Kalispell 023 000 1 — 6 7 4

Oscar Kallis, Jackson Heino and Andre Cephers.

KALISPELL — Ostyn Brennan 0-3, Carter Schlegel 1-3, Luke Nikunen 2-3, Kaden Drish 2-2, Oscar Kallis 0-3, Bryson Herion 1-3, Andre Cephers 1-2, Jackson Heino 0-2m Bryce Buckmaster 0-2, Colin Leonard 0-2, Trever Cockerill 0-2.

RBIs — Krish 2, Leonard 2, Herion, Heino.