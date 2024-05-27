AA Lakers sweep twinbill in Pullman

May 26—PULLMAN, Wash. — Ostyn Brennan and Kaden Drish had three hits and two RBI each to lead the AA Lakers past Pullman 12-2 in game one of their twinbill Sunday.

The Lakers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second and tacked on two more in the fourth to make things 7-0. That was more than enough run support for starter Carter Schlegel who tossed five scoreless innings while striking out four. Jackson Heino pitched the final two innings in relief for the Lakers and allowed one earned run.

Oscar Kallis also chipped in two RBI of his own for the Lakers.

Game Two

The Lakers rode an offensive explosion to a 15-3 win in the finale to secure the sweep over Pullman. Kallis came around to score five runs and drove in three more. Brysen Herion homered and drove in four runs for the Lakers. Luke Nikunen also drove in three runs.

Pullman took a 2-1 lead into the second inning before the Lakers racked up seven runs to make things 8-2 and start the rout.

Trevor Cockerill earned the win for the Lakers after getting the start and tossing four innings while allowing three earned runs. Brennan and Kallis combined to pitch three scoreless innings to close things out.