AA Lakers split doubleheader with Bozeman

Jun. 9—BOZEMAN — Luke Nikunen pitched a complete game and drove in a pair of runs as the Kalispell AA Lakers defeated Bozeman 7-6 Saturday.

Nikunen allowed eight hits and finished with three strikeouts.

Carter Schlegel broke a 3-3 deadlock in the fourth inning with a two-RBI triple and the Lakers (21-5) added another run for a 6-3 lead.

After Kalispell extended the lead to 7-3 in the sixth inning, Bozeman's Quinn Pershing blasted a three-run homer to make it a 7-6 game.

Nikunen shut down the Bucks (14-18) after that, sealing the victory with a scoreless seventh.

Gus Musial started on the bump for Bozeman, allowing three runs on four hits. Joey Starner took over in the third inning, allowing four runs on six hits. He fanned four.

Kalispell 102 301 0 — 7 10 3

Bozeman 210 003 0 — 6 8 2

KALISPELL — Ostyn Brennan 1-3, Carter Schlegel 1-4, Luke Nikunen 3-4, Kaden Drish 2-3, Oscar Kallis 0-3, Trever Cockerill 1-3, Hunter Fann 0-3, Andre Cephers 0-2, Michael Owens 2-3.

BOZEMAN — Jarrett Herz 1-3, Joey Starner 2-3, Cole Smith 2-3, Dylon Poulin 1-2, Van Shockley 1-3, Mac Melin 0-2, Quinn Pershing 1-1, Jacob Snyder 0-3, Austin Cooper 0-2, Garrett Norick 0-1, Jadin Frandsen 1-3.

2B — Starner, Nikunen. 3B — Schlegel. HR — Pershing. RBIs — Pershing 3, Nikunen 2, Schlegel 2, Drish, Fann, Frandsen, Starner.

Bozeman 12, Kalispell 5

Van Shockley drove in three runs and crossed home plate twice himself and the Bozeman Bucks defeated Kalispell 12-5 Saturday.

Jadin Frandsen also drove in three runs for the Bucks, who put up five runs in the first inning.

Oscar Kallis drove in a pair of runs for the Lakers, who picked up nine hits on the evening. Bryson Herion added two hits and an RBI.

Carter Schlegel hit a solo home run for Kalispell.

Quinn Pershing threw six innings on the mound for Bozeman, allowing five runs on nine hits. He finished with six strikeouts.

Jackson Heino started for the Lakers, he allowed nine runs on eight hits. He walked three and fanned four.

Bryce Buckmaster threw three innings in relief, allowing three runs on four hits.

A complete box score was unavailable for this game.