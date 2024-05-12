AA Lakers split with Bucks

May 12—Oscar Kallis hit an RBI single, scoring Michael Owens with the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, and the Kalispell A Lakers beat Bozeman 4-3 in the first game of a Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday.

The visiting Bucks beat the Lakers 6-1 in the second game to salvage a split.

Kallis not only knocked in the game-winner, he threw three sharp innings of relief, allowing one hit and one unearned run. He struck out two. Jackson Heino started and scattered two hits and five walks in four innings. He fanned four.

In the second game Dylon Poulin hit a bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning to put the Bucks up 5-1. That was more than enough offense for pitchers Quinn Pershing and Joseph Starner, who combined on a seven-hitter. Owens doubled and scored the Lakers' lone run in the third inning.

First Game

Bucks 100 110 0 — 3 3 2

AA Lakers 100 201 x — 4 7 2

Charlie Forrest, Mac Melin (5) and Jacob Snyder. Jackson Heino, Oscar Kallis (4) and Ostyn Brennan.

BOZEMAN BUCKS — Jarrett Herz 0-2, Joseph Starner 1-2, Quinn Pershing 0-3, Dylon Poulin 1-2, Snyder 0-2, Cole Smith 0-3, Melin 1-3, Van Shockley 0-2, Garrett Norick 0-1, Aaustin Cooper 0-1.

KALISPELL AA LAKERS — Brennan 0-3, Kallis 2-3, Luke Nikunen 1-4, Kaden Drish 1-2, Carter Schlegel 0-2, Andre Cephers 1-3, Hunter Fann 0-2, Heino 0-1, Michael Owens 2-2, Bryce Buckmaster 0-0.

2B — Nikunen. RBIs — Snyder, Kallis, Nikunen, Drish.

Second Game

Bucks 200 031 0 — 6 10 0

AA Lakers 001 000 0 — 1 7 1

Pershing, Starner (6) and Jadin Frandsen. Cephers, Buckmaster (6) and Brennan.

BUCKS — Hertz 1-3, Starner 3-4, Poulin 1-2, Frandsen 1-3, Smith 1-4, Cooper 2-3, Melin 0-3, Gus Musial 0-3, Shockley 1-3.

AA LAKERS — Brennan 0-3, Kallis 0-3, Nikunen 0-2, Drish 2-2, Schlegel 1-3, Fann 1-3, Buckmaswter 0-3, Owens 1-2, Brysen Herion 1-1, Heino 1-1, Colin Leonard 0-1.

2B — Smith, Owens. 3B — Poulin, Cooper. RBIs — Pouline 3, Smith, Cooper.