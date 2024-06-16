AA Lakers drop extra innings thriller to Lewis-Clark

Jun. 16—LEWISTON, Idaho — What goes around comes around.

After picking up a walk-off win Friday against Spokane, the Kalispell AA Lakers dropped their second game at the Church Tournament in Lewiston in walk-off fashion 5-4 in 11 innings.

Luke Nikunen started the game for the Lakers and pitched well, only allowing three hits and two earned runs in 6 1-3 innings pitched. After retiring the first batter in the bottom half of the seventh, an error and a single forced a pitching change. The Twins drove in both runners to tie the game up, 3-3.

Still tied in the 10th, Nikunen drove in Carter Schlegel to retake the lead 4-3. The Twins answered right back in their bottom half of the inning, when a costly error allowed the tying run to score from second base.

In the bottom half of the 11th inning, Cody Ray reached base with a lead off walk and scored the winning run from first base on a Hayden Line double to left field to complete the Twins comeback.

Kalispell 000 102 000 10 — 4 5 5

Lewis-Clark 001 000 200 11 — 5 6 3

Luke Nikunen (7), Trever Cockerill (11) and Ostyn Brennan. Trace Green (6), Cody Ray (11) and David Goicoa.

KALISPELL — Ostyn Brennan 1-5, Carter Schlegel 2-5, Luke Nikunen 1-4, Kaden Drish 1-4, Trever Cockerill 0-4, Oscar Kallis 0-5, Hunter Fann 0-5, Austin Cephers 0-3, Michael Owens 0-4.

LEWIS-CLARK — Guy Krasselt 1-5, Cody Ray 1-3, David Goicoa 0-6, Hayden Line 1-5, Mahki Durrett 0-2, Trace Green 0-3, Levi Anderson 1-3, Bodee Thivierge 1-1, Kyson Barden 0-3, Austin Topp 0-2, Tucker Green 1-4.

2B — Line, Anderson. RBIs — Nikunen, Drish, Cockerill. Ray, Line.