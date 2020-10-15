A year to forget: Giants, Jets have somehow made 2020 even worse

Looking at it now, it’s impressive that it took only five weeks for the New York Giants and New York Jets to destroy any remote shot their fans had at enjoying the 2020 season.

Yes, I know what you’re thinking, why would anyone believe good things could happen to these two teams, especially in 2020?

Coming into the year, the Giants owned the NFL’s worst record over the past three seasons (12-36), and the Jets, well there’s a reason they have a two-word, seven-letter nickname that isn’t exactly printable.

Contrary to recent history, there actually was reason to believe this year would be different.

For the Jets, Tom Brady was finally gone, meaning for the first time in basically two decades, the AFC East was considered a winnable division. There wasn’t a bizarre front-office firing midway through the offseason. Joe Douglas drafted Mekhi Becton to shore up the offensive line, and the team had young playmakers on both sides of the ball in Sam Darnold and Jamal Adams.

When it came to the Giants, general manager Dave Gettleman went out and hired Joe Judge, a no-nonsense disciple of Bill Belichick. They drafted Andrew Thomas to protect the team’s two most important assets in Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. With the absence of any true NFC East powerhouse, they could have made a run at the division title.

The New York Jets and Giants are both 0-5 for the first time since 1976, and victories might be tough to come by this season. That has left the fans of both teams frustrated, disgusted and already looking to next season.

While the rest of America dealt with the pandemic, protests and an increasingly off-the-rails presidential election, things in the New York football universe seemed, dare I say, optimistic?

Well, here we are, with the Giants and Jets a combined 0-10 and leaving nothing else for New York football fans (not you, Buffalo) to say other than “Screw 2020,” am I right?

Where does the blame lie for the Jets?

Midway through the summer, Douglas traded Adams, the team’s top defensive talent, to Seattle for three draft picks (two first-rounders) and Bradley McDougald. At the time and even now, you could defend trading a disgruntled star for assets and keeping salary-cap flexibility.

Since the deal, however, Adams finds himself on a Seahawks team that is 5-0 and looks more like the NFC favorite to make the Super Bowl with each passing week.

The Jets, on the other hand, are in the bottom third of the league in total defense and are second to only the Cowboys when it comes to points allowed.

Somehow, things are even worse on offense. Despite having a potential franchise quarterback in Darnold, the Jets rank last in passing yards (176) and points per game (15). In fact, the Jets are on pace for the third lowest points total in team history (240).

The blame doesn’t solely fall on Darnold. Per Pro Football Reference, the Jets rank near the bottom of every advanced metric when it comes to QB pressure, leaving the third-year quarterback under duress for 22 percent of his dropbacks. The beaten-down Darnold didn’t play in the Jets’ 30-10 loss to the Cardinals and will miss Sunday’s game against Miami as he deals with a shoulder injury suffered against the Broncos in Week 4.

To make matters worse, Adam Gase, who is by all measures a lame duck coach, continues to alienate his star players and force the team’s hand. Le’Veon Bell, the team’s big-ticket offensive free agent from the 2019 offseason, had just 22 touches so far this season due to injury and feuded with Gase since the preseason over practice reps.

The Gase-Bell rivalry came to a head this week when the former Pro Bowl running back liked several social media posts criticizing his workload. Days after the social media spat, the Jets released Bell, who had $27 million in guaranteed money left on his contract, receiving nothing in return.

Not even Fireman Ed could put out this dumpster blaze.

Giants’ recipe for disaster: Injuries and turnovers

