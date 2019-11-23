A week after severe hip injury, Tua Tagovailoa driven onto sideline to watch Alabama

Is Saturday Tua Tagovailoa's final time on the Bryant-Denny Stadium sideline as an Alabama player? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa was in attendance for the Crimson Tide’s game against Western Carolina on Saturday.

Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated right hip during Alabama’s game against Mississippi State in Week 12 and was driven into the stadium on a cart to a rousing ovation.

Tagovailoa had surgery on his hip on Monday in Houston. Alabama said in a statement after the surgery that he was expected to make a full recovery.

Saturday’s game at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be the last time that Tagovailoa is in the stadium for a game as an Alabama player. The junior was widely considered to be a top-five pick in the 2020 NFL draft if he declared after the 2019 season. While the injury may knock Tagovailoa out of the top five, he’s still likely to be a first-round pick in the draft if he declares and his rehabilitation is progressing on schedule.

Mac Jones started at QB for Alabama against Western Carolina, an FCS school. Alabama’s regular season concludes next week against Auburn.

