A tribute to Eli Manning faces, in all their baffling, expressive glory

Eli Manning is no longer the Giants' starting quarterback, but his many incredible faces will live in our hearts forever. (Yahoo Sports)

The New York Giants did the inevitable on Tuesday, and named 2019 first round pick Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback going forward. Eli Manning, who has been the starter since 2005, is going to the bench.

It’s the end of an era for the Giants, their fans, and for Manning. It’s also the end of an era for devotees of Manning’s face. You’d be hard-pressed to find a quarterback, or any player, who makes the kinds of faces Manning makes when he’s playing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s true that no QB looks like a fashion model when he’s throwing a pass under pressure. But there’s something about Manning’s face that’s so unique and expressive. His face is always telling you something, even if you’re not quite sure what it is.

As the Manning era ends in New York, let’s remember some of Manning’s best faces.

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Manning has an intense game face. It looks like he’s yelling at a young child approaching a sleeping bear with a poking stick.

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

This time, it looks like a giant piece of smelly, moldy fruit is approaching him, and he’s scared of the angry piece of fruit, but also revolted by the smell.

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Is Manning preparing to throw a pass? Or is he being chased by a loose velociraptor after watching it eat one of his teammates right there on the field?

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Manning smash! When he’s playing, it always looks like he’s about to die or explode or both. But there’s more to him that just epic struggle faces. Sometimes he looks confused.

(Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

Sometimes he looks unhappy.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sometimes he looks like he just smelled something bad.

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

And this one ... uh ... who knows what’s happening here.

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

And these, from Twitter, are some all-time greats.

Story continues

I’m going to miss these dumb Eli Manning faces. #ElishaInterceptionface pic.twitter.com/rXZ9nigis2 — Tethered Jay Gruden (@deejones20) September 17, 2019

Farewell, sweet Manning face. May the meme you inspired live forever.

More from Yahoo Sports: