A tribute to Eli Manning faces, in all their baffling, expressive glory
The New York Giants did the inevitable on Tuesday, and named 2019 first round pick Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback going forward. Eli Manning, who has been the starter since 2005, is going to the bench.
It’s the end of an era for the Giants, their fans, and for Manning. It’s also the end of an era for devotees of Manning’s face. You’d be hard-pressed to find a quarterback, or any player, who makes the kinds of faces Manning makes when he’s playing.
It’s true that no QB looks like a fashion model when he’s throwing a pass under pressure. But there’s something about Manning’s face that’s so unique and expressive. His face is always telling you something, even if you’re not quite sure what it is.
As the Manning era ends in New York, let’s remember some of Manning’s best faces.
Manning has an intense game face. It looks like he’s yelling at a young child approaching a sleeping bear with a poking stick.
This time, it looks like a giant piece of smelly, moldy fruit is approaching him, and he’s scared of the angry piece of fruit, but also revolted by the smell.
Is Manning preparing to throw a pass? Or is he being chased by a loose velociraptor after watching it eat one of his teammates right there on the field?
Manning smash! When he’s playing, it always looks like he’s about to die or explode or both. But there’s more to him that just epic struggle faces. Sometimes he looks confused.
Sometimes he looks unhappy.
Sometimes he looks like he just smelled something bad.
And this one ... uh ... who knows what’s happening here.
And these, from Twitter, are some all-time greats.
I’m going to miss these dumb Eli Manning faces. #ElishaInterceptionface pic.twitter.com/rXZ9nigis2
— Tethered Jay Gruden (@deejones20) September 17, 2019
Farewell, sweet Manning face. May the meme you inspired live forever.
