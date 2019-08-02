A shoe deal for ... Nathan Peterman? Raiders' Derek Carr is lobbying Adidas on 'Hard Knocks'

Training camp is in session and the HBO “Hard Knocks” cameras are rolling in Oakland where a cast of characters await time on our TV screens.

Jon Gruden’s initial message was about being into nightmares over dreams, so ...

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Quarterback Derek Carr is also sending an early message with the confidence of his head coach and a confidence in himself. He bought a home in Las Vegas, where the Raiders will move for 2020, and his neighbor is none other than Gruden.

With such confidence comes another bold move captured by “Hard Knocks” cameras and used as a tease for the show.

Carr is lobbying Adidas to give, of all teammates, a shoe deal to fellow quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Find yourself a teammate who supports you like @derekcarrqb supports Nathan Peterman. #HardKnocksNow pic.twitter.com/WaElOAE0fA — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 31, 2019

“Where’s Adidas at? Adidas, my man needs a shoe deal. What are we doing? ... C’mon guys. It’s Nate freaking Peterman. Give my man a shoe deal.”

Lest one forgot (surely, Buffalo Bills fans have not), Peterman is the man of 12 interceptions and three touchdowns over eight games. The third-year player threw five, all in the first half, during his first start in November 2017. He also had a fumble returned for a touchdown in the second half of that game.

Peterman is competing to be QB2 and Gruden said the player is “growing” on him.

Via NBC Sports:

Story continues

“He’s athletic. I know he has had some nightmare performances in the NFL but, when you watch the film you can see why. It’s not all his fault. He has some talent. He has some athleticism and experience. He was an opening-day starter for the Buffalo Bills last year. "I take that very serious. He’s smart, and has done a good job. He has been consistent, and I think he’s starting to get his confidence back. We all need that.”

Maybe, like blaming a barking dog for a poor putt, part of it was the cleats causing the problem all along. Good lookin’ out, Carr.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, is lobbying Adidas to sponsor Nathan Peterman. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

More from Yahoo Sports: