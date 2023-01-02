A Robert Williams dunk delayed the Celtics' game against the Nuggets by about 30 minutes

Officials couldn't seem to get the rim level again after Robert Williams threw one down.

Robert Williams single-handedly delayed the Boston Celtics’ game against the Denver Nuggets by about a half hour.

Williams caught a pass and threw down an alley-oop midway through the fourth quarter of their 123-111 loss to the Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday night, and hung on the rim a bit before landing on his feet.

That last part, it turned out, actually ruined the rim.

Officials quickly stopped the game to go fix the rim — something that proved to be rather difficult.

After more than 30 minutes, officials finally got the rim balanced so that the game could resume.

Now, the break wasn’t a total waste. Deandre Jordan managed to have a bit of fun with a young fan sitting courtside.

The Nuggets, after leading nearly the entire way, held a 110-97 lead when the game was delayed. They cruised to the 12-point win — the 10th in their last 12 — behind a 30-point, 12 rebound, 12 assist triple-double from Nikola Jokic.

Williams finished with eight points and six rebounds off the bench for Boston, which kicked off a four-game road trip on Sunday night. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 30 points and eight rebounds, and Jayson Tatum added 25 points while shooting 7-of-16 from the field.