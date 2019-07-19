A non-stunner: Alabama predicted to win SEC in 2019 preseason media poll
Brace yourself: Alabama is projected to win the SEC again.
The Crimson Tide are the hefty favorites to win the conference for the sixth time in eight seasons. Alabama got 253 of 260 first-place votes in the SEC West in the preseason media poll and got 203 votes to win the SEC overall. LSU is projected second in the West. The Tigers got five first-place votes.
Most think that Alabama will play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game again. Georgia got 233 first-place votes in the SEC East. Forty-nine voters think Georgia will win the SEC title.
Florida is ranked second in the East and got 21 votes to win the division. Missouri and Texas A&M — the two relative newcomers in the SEC — are projected to finish third in its respective divisions. A&M, however, did not get a vote from anyone to win the SEC West while teams like Mississippi State (fifth in the West) and Kentucky (sixth in the East) got a vote to win their divisions.
The SEC preseason poll is always fun.
In another non-stunner, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa was projected as the first-team all-SEC quarterback. He’s one of six Alabama players on the first-team all-conference offense with RB Najee Harris, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Henry Ruggs III, OL Alex Leatherwood and OL Jedrick Wills Jr.
SEC East
1. Georgia (233 first-place votes)
2. Florida (21)
3. Missouri (3)
4. South Carolina (1)
5. Tennessee (1)
6. Kentucky (1)
7. Vanderbilt
SEC West
1. Alabama (253)
2. LSU (5)
3. Texas A&M
4. Auburn (1)
5. Mississippi State (1)
6. Ole Miss
7. Arkansas
All-SEC offense
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
All-SEC defense
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
All-SEC specialists
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
You can view the selections to the second and third teams on the SEC’s website here.
