A non-stunner: Alabama predicted to win SEC in 2019 preseason media poll

Brace yourself: Alabama is projected to win the SEC again.

The Crimson Tide are the hefty favorites to win the conference for the sixth time in eight seasons. Alabama got 253 of 260 first-place votes in the SEC West in the preseason media poll and got 203 votes to win the SEC overall. LSU is projected second in the West. The Tigers got five first-place votes.

Most think that Alabama will play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game again. Georgia got 233 first-place votes in the SEC East. Forty-nine voters think Georgia will win the SEC title.

Florida is ranked second in the East and got 21 votes to win the division. Missouri and Texas A&M — the two relative newcomers in the SEC — are projected to finish third in its respective divisions. A&M, however, did not get a vote from anyone to win the SEC West while teams like Mississippi State (fifth in the West) and Kentucky (sixth in the East) got a vote to win their divisions.

The SEC preseason poll is always fun.

In another non-stunner, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa was projected as the first-team all-SEC quarterback. He’s one of six Alabama players on the first-team all-conference offense with RB Najee Harris, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Henry Ruggs III, OL Alex Leatherwood and OL Jedrick Wills Jr.

SEC East

1. Georgia (233 first-place votes)

2. Florida (21)

3. Missouri (3)

4. South Carolina (1)

5. Tennessee (1)

6. Kentucky (1)

7. Vanderbilt

SEC West

1. Alabama (253)

2. LSU (5)

3. Texas A&M

4. Auburn (1)

5. Mississippi State (1)

6. Ole Miss

7. Arkansas

All-SEC offense

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

All-SEC defense

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

All-SEC specialists

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

You can view the selections to the second and third teams on the SEC’s website here.

