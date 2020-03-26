A new line for Bill Belichick's resume: Emmy nominee

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Bill Belichick’s resume is extensive.

And now he’s adding a most unlikely line to it: Emmy nominee.

The list of 2020 Sports Emmy nominations were published on Thursday, and Belichick was among those in the category Outstanding Sports Personality - Studio Analyst (yes, we see the humor in “outstanding personality” and “Belichick” being in the same sentence too).

Belichick got the nod for his work in the “NFL 100 All-Time Team” series on NFL Network.

In the interest of fairness, Belichick truly is at his best when he’s talking about the game of football through a historical lens — those of us who have covered him for any length of time have heard his soliloquies on the evolution of specialists or his love for Paul Brown.

That encyclopedic knowledge of the sport was on full display during the “All-Time Team” series, and that’s why Belichick was nominated.

Others in the category with Belichick are: Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith of TNT’s “Inside the NBA”, Jay Bilas of ESPN’s “College GameDay”, Al Leiter of MLB Network’s “MLB Tonight”, and Michael Strahan from Fox’s “NFL on Fox.”

The full list of nominees across all 42 categories can be found here.

The 41st annual Sports Emmys were originally scheduled for April 28 but have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Bill Belichick has been nominated for a Sports Emmy for his work on NFL Network's "NFL 100 All-Time Team" series. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

