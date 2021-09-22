A new era? Justin Fields will start for Bears in Week 3 after Andy Dalton injury

Chicago Bears fans will finally get to see whether the team has its first franchise quarterback. Rookie Justin Fields will get his first career start when the Bears take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed Fields would be the team's starter in Week 3. Fields saw 65 percent of the snaps in Week 3 after starter Andy Dalton left with an injury. Sunday's contest against the Browns will mark Fields' first NFL start.

Coach Nagy has announced that Justin Fields will be our starting QB against the Browns. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 22, 2021

Nick Foles will serve as the backup quarterback behind Fields. Dalton will not play in the contest due to a bone bruise. He's considered week-to-week.

Though he hasn't started, Fields has played in both the team's games this season. In limited time, Fields has completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 70 yards. He has yet to throw a touchdown and has 1 interception. Fields has also rushed for 34 yards and 1 touchdown.

Will Justin Fields start for Bears the rest of the season?

Nagy isn't willing to commit to Fields for the rest of the year. Nagy reiterated Dalton is the team's starter once he's healthy.

Andy Dalton is week to week with a knee injury, but Nagy says, “When Andy is healthy, he’s our starter." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 22, 2021

That may come as a disappointment to Bears fans, but those plans are hardly set in stone. If Fields performs well and wins games, it's going to be tough for Nagy to pull him. If Fields struggles or gets hurt, Nagy can go back to Dalton without angering the former starter.

The latter scenario would be the worst case for Bears fans, though it would be a familiar one considering the players they've seen under center the past couple decades.